TD Securities Boosts Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to C$14.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CADNF. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Cascades Stock Performance

About Cascades

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $8.76 on Friday. Cascades has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

