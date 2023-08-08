First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. First Community Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 49.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Community Bankshares to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. First Community Bankshares has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 114.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 254.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 197.1% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 857.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCBC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Community Bankshares from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

