Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.31.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 132.94%. The business had revenue of $184.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

