Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.31.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 0.2 %

LSPD opened at $17.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.63.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $184.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.76 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 132.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.