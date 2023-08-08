Euroseas (ESEA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Euroseas to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Euroseas had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Euroseas to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Euroseas Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $150.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Euroseas Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Euroseas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Euroseas by 375.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

