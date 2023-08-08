Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Lowered to $84.00 at Morgan Stanley

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PLNT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE PLNT opened at $61.81 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. The business had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 1,671.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after acquiring an additional 310,594 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,044,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth $321,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

