SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
SB Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.81.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Timothy L. Claxton acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,175 shares in the company, valued at $52,521.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,650 shares of company stock valued at $45,720. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on SBFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
