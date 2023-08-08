Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.46). Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $194.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.70 million. On average, analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, Director Bison Capital Partners Vi-A, L purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after acquiring an additional 191,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 398,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 115,465 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

