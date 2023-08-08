JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $18.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LSPD. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LSPD opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.63.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $184.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.76 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 132.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.