Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $71.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $72.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

