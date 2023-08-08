InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 5,886.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,886.25 ($75.22).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($76.68) to GBX 6,200 ($79.23) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,850 ($74.76) to GBX 5,390 ($68.88) in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

In related news, insider Graham Allan acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($68.63) per share, for a total transaction of £16,110 ($20,587.86). 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 5,774 ($73.79) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,459.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,470.52. The company has a market capitalization of £9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,514.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,224 ($53.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,800 ($74.12).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,080.75%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

