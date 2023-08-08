Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.8% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.9% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKX opened at $54.28 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

