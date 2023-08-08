Analysts Set Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Target Price at $35.90

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.37.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of RUN opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 2.28.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 7,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $146,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,237.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,065,834. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 7,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $146,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,237.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,499 shares of company stock worth $2,456,605 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 336,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 65,338 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 859.0% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 224,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 201,122 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 21,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

