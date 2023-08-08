Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16,410.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDYPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £151 ($192.97) to £168 ($214.70) in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £140 ($178.91) to £155 ($198.08) in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £192.50 ($246.01) to £198.70 ($253.93) in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of PDYPY stock opened at $97.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $105.33.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

