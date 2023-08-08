uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QURE shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 15,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $171,729.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $30,057.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,254.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 15,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $171,729.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $299,850. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in uniQure by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in uniQure by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in uniQure by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in uniQure by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 11.07. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($4.41). uniQure had a negative net margin of 166.83% and a negative return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that uniQure will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

