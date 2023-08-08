uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.70.
A number of analysts have recently commented on QURE shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on QURE
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in uniQure by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in uniQure by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in uniQure by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in uniQure by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
uniQure Stock Down 5.3 %
NASDAQ:QURE opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 11.07. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($4.41). uniQure had a negative net margin of 166.83% and a negative return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that uniQure will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than uniQure
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.