Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Barclays

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DIN. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. 888 reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Shares of DIN opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $910.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.83. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.62.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,763,000 after buying an additional 54,446 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,519,000 after purchasing an additional 548,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,752,000 after purchasing an additional 185,072 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

