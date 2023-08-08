DURECT (DRRX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect DURECT to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 130.41% and a negative net margin of 187.82%. On average, analysts expect DURECT to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DURECT stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. DURECT has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DURECT by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,243,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 225,402 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 2,022.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DURECT by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 52,255 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 20.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 588,848 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in DURECT during the first quarter valued at about $2,763,000. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

