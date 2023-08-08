DURECT (DRRX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect DURECT to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 130.41% and a negative net margin of 187.82%. On average, analysts expect DURECT to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DURECT Price Performance
DURECT stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. DURECT has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $9.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
DURECT Company Profile
DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
