Barclays Boosts Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target to $47.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $47.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 82.45%. The company had revenue of $616.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 15.8% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 17.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.