HSBC Cuts Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Price Target to $38.70

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HSBC from $42.80 to $38.70 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.23.

NYSE DQ opened at $37.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $73.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 34,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 65,361 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

