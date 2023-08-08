Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Adverum Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
