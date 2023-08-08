Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Adverum Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 55,529.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,591,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581,844 shares during the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,638,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,136,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.