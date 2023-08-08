Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.
Manitowoc Stock Performance
Shares of MTW stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $20.20.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.00 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTW
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter worth $339,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 59.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after purchasing an additional 95,428 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Manitowoc Company Profile
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Manitowoc
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 3 Hot Beverage Stocks Trading At Trigger Points
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.