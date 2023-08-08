Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of MTW stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.00 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Manitowoc from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Manitowoc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter worth $339,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 59.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after purchasing an additional 95,428 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.