Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.56-3.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.64. Spirit Realty Capital also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.56-$3.62 EPS.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SRC opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.06.

Insider Activity

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Realty Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

See Also

