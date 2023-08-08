Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. Teradata also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.92-$2.04 EPS.

Teradata Stock Down 0.4 %

TDC opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.06, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDC

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,116,853. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,116,853. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,856 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 66,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.