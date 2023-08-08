KeyCorp Trims Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Target Price to $49.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cedar Fair from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.80.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.41. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.56.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $500.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,009,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,882,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,840,000 after purchasing an additional 324,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 36.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,688,000 after purchasing an additional 946,782 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,071,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 37.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,002,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,512,000 after purchasing an additional 542,710 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

