KeyCorp Boosts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $460.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $450.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s Q1 2024 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.25 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $434.57.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $424.94 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $235.69 and a 1-year high of $425.88. The company has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $379.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.42.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

