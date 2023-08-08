Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) PT Lowered to $13.00 at KeyCorp

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

NYSE:ECVT opened at $10.02 on Friday. Ecovyst has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.03.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 14,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $152,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,731,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,757,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 77,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

