ITT (NYSE:ITT) Given New $115.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.00.

ITT opened at $102.16 on Friday. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. ITT had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITT will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

In related news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $405,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ITT by 116.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ITT by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

