Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.24.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $781,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208,408 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5,915.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,193,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107,608 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 438.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,736,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,883,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $201,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,774 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

