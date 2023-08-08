Axalta Coating Systems’ (AXTA) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AXTA. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.24.

NYSE AXTA opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

