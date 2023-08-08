Barclays Boosts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $127.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $117.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.38.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $163.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Clorox has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 396.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 993.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,670,000 after purchasing an additional 572,403 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 555,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,839,000 after purchasing an additional 451,660 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,630,000 after purchasing an additional 298,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

