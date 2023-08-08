Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

MERC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercer International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC lowered shares of Mercer International from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mercer International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Mercer International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MERC

Mercer International Price Performance

NASDAQ MERC opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.44). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $529.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercer International will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 66,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Mercer International by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Mercer International by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.