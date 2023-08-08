Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APTV. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.27.

APTV opened at $107.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.74. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 127.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 32.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

