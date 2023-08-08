Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dropbox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $57,128.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,007,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 4,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $120,548.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $603,750.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 720,169 shares of company stock valued at $18,305,746. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 378.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,468,000 after buying an additional 4,005,004 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 959.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,491,000 after buying an additional 1,476,635 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 102.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after buying an additional 1,292,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 57.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,464,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,386,000 after buying an additional 1,267,930 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

