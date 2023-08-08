AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of AXT from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.87 million, a P/E ratio of -68.75 and a beta of 1.99. AXT has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 116,977 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,562,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 128,838 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,244,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,041,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 572,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

