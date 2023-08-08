Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

