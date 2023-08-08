Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.98 on Friday. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 181.74% and a negative return on equity of 430.14%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus

Energy Focus Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

