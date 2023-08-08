Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Trading Up 7.6 %
NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.98 on Friday. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 181.74% and a negative return on equity of 430.14%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus
Energy Focus Company Profile
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
