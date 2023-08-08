First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance
First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 34.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First Savings Financial Group
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
