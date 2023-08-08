GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

Shares of GIGM opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

GigaMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.