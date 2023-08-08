Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.41.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. Analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

