First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised First Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.33. First Capital has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. First Capital’s payout ratio is 27.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Capital by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Capital by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Capital by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

