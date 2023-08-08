The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

The Dixie Group stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.83.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Dixie Group by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 995,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.