Citigroup Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $167.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $145.00 to $167.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.89.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.9 %

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $142.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.22. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.