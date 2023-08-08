Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at JMP Securities

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.56.

PRTA opened at $62.74 on Friday. Prothena has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 0.35.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 244.45%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Prothena’s quarterly revenue was up 206.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $268,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $268,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $3,316,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,844.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,333 shares of company stock worth $16,030,213. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

