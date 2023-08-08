JMP Securities Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $72.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.57.

Shares of SHOP opened at $57.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $71.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $414,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Shopify by 5,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981,141 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Shopify by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

