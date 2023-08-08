Robert W. Baird Boosts Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $40.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Chuy’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $43.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 273.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter worth $68,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

