Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $64.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,083,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,225,000 after acquiring an additional 532,042 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,714,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,777,000 after buying an additional 198,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,492,000 after acquiring an additional 45,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

