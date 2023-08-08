Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BCYC

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $23.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $33.49.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.71% and a negative net margin of 621.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bicycle Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $37,599.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,346 shares of company stock valued at $58,885 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $15,655,000. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 41.5% during the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 967,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after buying an additional 283,922 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,649,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,369,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 104.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 170,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.