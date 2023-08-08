Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Robert W. Baird

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FND. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.19.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $103.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $116.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.23 and its 200 day moving average is $96.85. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,145,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,891 shares in the company, valued at $20,457,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,160 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 8,320.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,584,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,226,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,358,000 after buying an additional 1,948,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,948,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,701,000 after buying an additional 1,401,173 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 38.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,661,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,663,000 after buying an additional 1,012,206 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 146.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after buying an additional 470,966 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

