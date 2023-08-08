Brokers Issue Forecasts for Denbury Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Denbury in a report issued on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.98. The consensus estimate for Denbury’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). Denbury had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $328.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Denbury Stock Performance

NYSE DEN opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $73.13 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.40 and a 200-day moving average of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denbury

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 115.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 31.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

