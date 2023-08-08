FY2023 EPS Estimates for Haynes International, Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Haynes International in a research note issued on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst M. Leshock now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.55. The consensus estimate for Haynes International’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HAYN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

Haynes International Stock Performance

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $51.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $652.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Haynes International has a one year low of $34.94 and a one year high of $60.85.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Haynes International by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 12.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

